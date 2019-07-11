Buttigieg: Trump adding citizenship question to census 'racially and politically motivated'

Democratic White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers Buttigieg details plan targeting systemic racism The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate MORE on Thursday slammed reports that President Trump Donald John TrumpControversial platform Gab slams White House for not inviting it to social media summit GOP senator: US should 'reevaluate' long-term relationship with Saudis Pelosi reportedly told Trump deputy: 'What was your name, dear?' MORE is set to issue an executive order to force inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

"This is racially and politically motivated manipulation of the census," the South Bend, Ind., mayor told MSNBC's Craig Melvin. "It makes the whole country worse off. It leads to under-representation. It will lead to an undercount.”

"And in a community like mine, an industrial Midwest city that is finally growing but would not be seen to be if you netted out immigration, it threatens our ability to get access to resources," he added.

A White House official told The Hill that Trump is planning to announce the executive order during a news conference late Thursday despite the Supreme Court recently blocking the question from being added to the 2020 census.

Any executive action taken by Trump is likely to be met with another round of legal challenges.

After the Supreme Court's decision, Cabinet agencies announced they would move ahead with printing census forms without the question.

That decision was quickly reversed when Trump suddenly ordered the Justice Department to find a way to include the question.

Critics, like Buttigieg, have said the question would result in undercounts of immigrants and minorities.