Andrew Yang raises $2.8 million in second quarter

Former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out Meghan McCain argues with Andrew Yang about free marriage counseling proposal Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE raised $2.8 million for his White House bid over the past three months, an improvement from the previous quarter but significantly less than the amount brought in by top-tier candidates.

The vast majority of contributions to Yang’s campaign — 81 percent — came from donors giving $200 or less, his campaign said. A more detailed look into his campaign’s finances will be available on July 15, the deadline for filing second-quarter fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.

While Yang’s second-quarter haul pales in comparison to the fundraising totals of better-known candidates — $21.5 million for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm The Obamas' silence on Joe Biden is deafening Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE and $19.1 million for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin George Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE (D-Mass.) — it’s a marked increase from the first quarter of the year, when he raised less than $1.8 million.

Yang’s recent fundraising total puts him on par with Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetDemocratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out Democrats warn push for border crossing decriminalization will prove costly in 2020 Harris, Schatz have highest percentage of non-white staff among Senate Democrats MORE (D-Colo.), who also raised $2.8 million over the past three months. It also eclipses the second-quarter numbers of more established candidates like former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE, who raised $1 million and $2 million, respectively.

Yang entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2017 with virtually no national political profile, but has built up a steady base of support that helped him surpass the 65,000-donor threshold necessary to qualify for the first two primary debates.

It’s unclear, however, if Yang will amass support from the 130,000 donors needed to make the debate stage this fall. His campaign did not say on Thursday how many unique donors have made contributions.