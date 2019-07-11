Hickenlooper to pedal part of cross-state bike ride in Iowa

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE (D) is planning to cycle across part of Iowa as part of an annual cross-state bike ride that draws thousands of people.

The 2020 presidential candidate plans to ride 12.2 miles in the Register's Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) route on July 23, Iowa Starting Line reports.

Hickenlooper's campaign said his participation is in line with the politician's love of the outdoors, according to the outlet.

Sam Roecker, a Hickenlooper spokesman, confirmed to The Hill that the former governor will be riding a portion of the route on July 23.

At this point, he appears to be the only candidate among the two dozen seeking the Democratic Party nomination with the intention of joining the ride.

The 7-day ride is a prominent Iowa tradition, and this will be the 47th year it's taken place. The route averages 468 miles, beginning along Iowa's western border on the Missouri River and ending along the eastern border on the Mississippi River.

Hickenlooper's campaign has had a rocky past few weeks, facing significant turnover among his staff.

He's taken the blame for the issues, and despite the long-shot status of his candidacy maintains that he plans to stay in the race.

Updated: 2:25 p.m.