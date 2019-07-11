Steyer unveils plan to reform political system

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer casts doubt on making second Democratic debate Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE on Thursday laid out a plan to reform the political system, including setting term limits for Congress, just two days after entering the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The plan, outlined in a statement from his campaign, also includes taking on the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that got rid of restrictions on corporate campaign spending, restructuring the Federal Elections Commission and establishing independent redistricting commissions.

“Unless we end the corporate corruption of our democracy, we won’t be able to pass any of the great plans put forward by the Democratic candidates for President,” said Steyer in the statement.

“Here’s the difference between me and the other candidates. I don’t think we can fix our democracy from the inside. I don’t believe Washington and big corporations will let that happen.”

Steyer announced on Tuesday that he was joining the crowded field of Democrats vying for the party's presidential nomination.

In his announcement, Steyer said he would focus his campaign "on solving two major crises — reforming our broken political system and saving our planet from the ravages of climate change."

Also among the initiatives Steyer announced on Thursday was implementing "a vote at home system" to increase the participation of voters.