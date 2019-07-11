Sanders expands staff in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democrats warn push for border crossing decriminalization will prove costly in 2020 MORE’s (I-Vt.) White House campaign announced Thursday it is beefing up its staff and opening new offices in the crucial primary state of New Hampshire.

The campaign said it now has 45 staffers on the ground in New Hampshire, most of whom are focused on field and community organizing.

The campaign will also be opening field offices in Manchester, Portsmouth, Dover and West Lebanon, bringing its total number of offices to six throughout the state.

“From day one of this campaign, I have said we will take nothing for granted here in the first-in-the-nation primary. We're building out the organization we need to talk to every Granite Stater in every corner of New Hampshire and earn their vote. I'm proud of the team we put together,” Joe Caiazzo, New Hampshire state director for the Sanders campaign, said in a press release.

Sanders's announcement comes amid what is expected to be steep competition from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin George Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE (D-Mass.) in New Hampshire, with both senators representing New England states.

Sanders, who won the 2016 New Hampshire primary against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton blasts Trump's 'weaponized fear and bigotry' Hillicon Valley: Trump officials to investigate French tax on tech giants | Fed chair raises concerns about Facebook's crypto project | FCC blocks part of San Francisco law on broadband competition | House members warn of disinformation 'battle' Sanders blasts CEOs and billionaires with 'anti-endorsement' list MORE by more than 20 points, is facing a challenge from Warren for the primary field’s progressive mantle. Warren enjoyed a boost in support following last month’s Democratic debate, leapfrogging Sanders in some national and statewide polls.

Warren also outraised Sanders by roughly $1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and has invested heavily in beefing up her staff in early primary states.