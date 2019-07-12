End Citizens United calls on DNC to hold anti-corruption debate

A left-leaning campaign finance group is urging the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold a debate focused entirely on reforms to the U.S. political system.

End Citizens United president Tiffany Muller wrote to DNC chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE on Wednesday asking the party to give similar consideration to the idea after it recently mulled hosting a debate focused on climate change.

“Several Democratic presidential candidates have already released plans to end the dominance of big money, restore ethics in Washington, end partisan gerrymandering, and expand and protect the right to vote,” reads the letter, first obtained by The Hill.

The letter adds that 2020 presidential hopefuls "should all be given the opportunity to discuss these plans and how they will prioritize and implement them if elected. With news that you are considering a debate focused on our climate crisis, we believe it’s equally important that you hold one to discuss how we’ll reform our democracy.”

The DNC declined to comment when asked about the letter Thursday.

The letter notes that Democrats won control of the House in 2018 after candidates ran on anti-corruption platforms and that the House passed H.R. 1, Democrats' sweeping ethics and lobbying reform bill.

End Citizens United also led a coalition of 100 organizations to call on the presidential candidates to prioritize political reforms.

The letter cited a recent survey conducted by the Global Strategy Group that found that 83 percent of voters in presidential battleground states said “cracking down on political corruption” and “making health care more affordable” were top priorities for Washington to tackle.

“People have lost faith that our political system is working for them and they need to be convinced that the Democratic candidates will be the ones to stand up and fight for reform,” the letter reads.

“To build trust with those voters on this and every other issue they care about, candidates must be given the time to talk about how they’ll take on corruption if elected.”