Kentucky Democrat says primary challenge to McGrath 'might be helpful'

Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthPelosi scolds Democrats for public barbs Democrats already jockeying for House leadership posts House Democrats unveil changes to border bill to win over progressives MORE, the lone Democrat representing Kentucky in Congress, said it "might be helpful" for Senate candidate Amy McGrath (D) to have a primary challenger after she initially said in a recent interview she would have voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate McConnell's Democratic challenger McGrath backtracks on Kavanaugh comments McConnell's Democratic challenger says she likely would have voted for Kavanaugh MORE.

"It could have gone smoother," Yarmuth told the Courier Journal on Thursday. "By her own admission she made a pretty significant mistake and corrected it. I hope she prepares a little bit better for the rest of the campaign, I'm sure she will."

He added that a primary challenge "might be helpful," arguing that "whoever is going to face off against Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate GOP frets over nightmare scenario for Senate primaries Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out MORE really needs to get their game in shape. Certainly Amy would be a favorite in any kind of primary, but I think it would help her and if somebody else could beat her they would have demonstrated their strength as well."

