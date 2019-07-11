Biden pledges return to daily press briefings as president

White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm The Obamas' silence on Joe Biden is deafening Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE vowed his administration would revive daily press briefings, a tradition that has become less and less frequent under President Trump Donald John TrumpControversial platform Gab slams White House for not inviting it to social media summit GOP senator: US should 'reevaluate' long-term relationship with Saudis Pelosi reportedly told Trump deputy: 'What was your name, dear?' MORE.

“We believe in the power of free press. That’s why I’ll return immediately to daily press briefings in the White House, the State Department and the Defense Department,” the former vice president said Thursday during a speech on foreign policy.

In speech on foreign policy, Joe Biden says, "We believe in the power of free press—that's why I'll return immediately to daily press briefings in the White House, the State Department, and the Defense Department." https://t.co/sAOoyPpzdE pic.twitter.com/H5jJFkzsNI — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 11, 2019

Once a regular occurrence, daily White House briefings have become increasingly rare under Trump, who has an acrimonious relationship with mainstream news outlets. The last official White House press briefing was March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports surfaced last month that White House officials are debating whether to restore the daily news briefing following the departure of former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersSarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Trump directs Pentagon to develop policy allowing service academy athletes to go pro right away Stephanie Grisham to take over as White House press secretary MORE Sanders. Proponents say the communications team should hold at least a daily untelevised briefing, while critics note that Trump prefers to shape the White House message via his personal Twitter account.

Trump announced in January that he told Sanders to stop holding daily press briefings, saying he told her “not to bother” because “the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately.”

“This retreat from transparency and accountability sets a terrible precedent,” White House Correspondents' Association President Olivier Knox said in a statement in response.

“Being able to question the press secretary or other senior government officials publicly helps the news media tell Americans what their most powerful representatives are doing in their name.”