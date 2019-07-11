Biden, Warren top latest poll of 2020 Democratic field

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm The Obamas' silence on Joe Biden is deafening Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin George Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE (D-Mass.) are leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field, according to a poll released Thursday.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey found that 26 percent of likely primary voters support Biden, while 19 percent support Warren. Trailing those two are Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin Senate Democrats skipping Pence's border trip Democratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate Democrats warn push for border crossing decriminalization will prove costly in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), who are each backed by 13 percent.

The only other contenders who receive support from more than 1 percent of voters are South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers Buttigieg details plan targeting systemic racism The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate MORE with 7 percent, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke tells immigrants 'this country was founded on white supremacy' Democratic strategist: 'Very short-sighted' to ditch ObamaCare in favor of 'Medicare for All' 2020 Democrats call for Labor Secretary Acosta's resignation after Epstein arrest MORE with 2 percent and former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out Meghan McCain argues with Andrew Yang about free marriage counseling proposal Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE with 2 percent.

Warren reportedly fares best with self-described liberals and those aged 18 to 49, while Biden is strongest among older Democrats and African Americans.

Respondents were also asked about their second-choice candidate, which Harris led with 14 percent. She was followed by Warren with 13 percent, Sanders with 12 percent and Biden with 10 percent.

Only 12 percent of Democratic primary voters, however, said they had definitively made up their mind about their choice.

Researchers surveyed 800 registered voters including 400 Democratic primary voters between July 7 and 9, after the first primary debates. The margin of error on the primary voters is 4.9 percentage points.