George Will says Democrats should nominate Bennet to beat Trump in 2020

Conservative columnist George Will wrote in a column published Thursday that if Democrats want to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpControversial platform Gab slams White House for not inviting it to social media summit GOP senator: US should 'reevaluate' long-term relationship with Saudis Pelosi reportedly told Trump deputy: 'What was your name, dear?' MORE, they should nominate Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetDemocratic senators want candidates to take Swalwell's hint and drop out Democrats warn push for border crossing decriminalization will prove costly in 2020 Harris, Schatz have highest percentage of non-white staff among Senate Democrats MORE (D-Colo.).

Will argued in the op-ed that Bennet "checks a requisite number of progressive boxes" due to his stances on issues like climate change and the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, but "refrained from frightening and mystifying voters" like others who have called to eliminate private health insurance or pack the Supreme Court.

"If Democrats are as serious as they say they are about defeating Donald Trump, Bennet should be their nominee," he wrote.

"Bennet has won two Senate races in a swing state that is evenly divided between Democrats, Republicans and independents," Will added. "He can distinguish between what he calls 'the Twitter version of the Democratic Party' and the 'actual' version."

Wilson also noted that Bennet, 54, is younger than candidates like Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway renews 'pathological narcissist' attack on Trump in tweetstorm The Obamas' silence on Joe Biden is deafening Trump teases social media summit before veering into attacks on press, Democratic challengers MORE, 76, so he has not had to apologize for stances he took decades ago.

Bennet in May entered a crowded Democratic field as a long-shot candidate. He is among more than two dozen people vying for the nomination.

Will is a conservative columnist but has been a frequent critic of Trump and the Republican Party, which he has labeled a "cult" of the president.