Klobuchar unveils plan to help Alzheimer's patients, caregivers

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders to join diabetes patients on trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin Senate Democrats skipping Pence's border trip Megan Rapinoe for president? She'd beat Trump MORE (D-Minn.) on Friday unveiled a plan to help people with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

The plan would provide new funding for research into the disease and aims to find a cure and treatment by 2025, according to The Associated Press. It would also create a refundable tax credit to help with long-term care costs.

Klobuchar hopes to put between $100 billion and $150 billion to the credit, which would come from removing tax exemptions for certain capital gains.

The plan also includes plans that Klobuchar has already indicated her support for regarding social security and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Klobuchar is among more than two dozen people running for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

She has struggled to gain traction in the polls since announcing her bid. The RealClearPolitics average of polls currently has the Minnesota senator in 11th place among Democratic hopefuls with 1.2 percent of the vote.