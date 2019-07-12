Utah man arrested after alleged scheme to plan fake Kamala Harris fundraiser

A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly convincing a local company to help plan a fundraiser for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisUtah man arrested after alleged scheme to plan fake Kamala Harris fundraiser Harris on Biden civil rights record: 'Not going to allow us to engage in revisionist history' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign — an event the campaign says it was never made aware of.

Adrian Hebdon, whose legal name is thought to be Adrian Noe, was arrested in Wyoming Thursday in a car that police believe to be stolen. He now awaits charges on accusations of stealing a car in Utah and allegedly defrauding a local social club and co-working space called The Wave, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Wave CEO Joanna Smith told the Tribune that Hebdon convinced her to use her company's resources to plan a supposed fundraiser for Harris's campaign, including allowing Hebdon to borrow her car. Hebdon reportedly told The Salt Lake Tribune that he borrowed the car with Smith’s permission and planned to return it Thursday.

It was unclear, according to the newspaper, the full extent to which Hebdon is accused of defrauding The Wave, but police officials told the newspaper that Hebdon and his husband both had warrants out for their arrest in other states as well.

The Harris campaign released a statement concerning Hebdon's arrest, telling reporters it was working to refund around $6,000 in donations mistakenly made to the campaign in connection with the hoax.

“It came to our attention that an individual who was not an employee of the campaign was working with a third party organization to solicit money for two events that falsely advertised the Senator’s attendance in Salt Lake City on July 17," the campaign said.

"The campaign has been working with local law enforcement to provide information about the individual in question," its statement continued.

Harris's campaign said individuals who purchased tickets for or made donations in connection with the falsely promoted event should contact local authorities.

Hebdon denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the Tribune and argued that his only mistake was not being up front about his prior criminal history with The Wave.

“I’m the first to admit that I have made some really horrible mistakes in my life that I’m not proud of,” he reportedly said. “How long do I have to start every conversation with, ‘Oh by the way, I was in prison'?”