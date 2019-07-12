Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field in South Carolina by 21 points

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris on Biden civil rights record: 'Not going to allow us to engage in revisionist history' Congress must reclaim its war-making powers The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE is maintaining a strong lead among the crowded Democratic primary pack in South Carolina, according to a Fox News poll.

The survey, which was released on Thursday, put Biden at a 21 percent lead in the Palmetto State with 35 percent support among Democratic primary voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in second with 14 percent support, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) followed close behind at 12 percent.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) trailed respectively at five and three percent.

Biden also holds a large lead among South Carolina's black voters, who will likely play a crucial role in the state's primary next year.

Forty-one percent of black voters said they supported Biden, while 15 percent expressed their support for Sanders.

Harris followed at 12 percent among the voting group, while Booker garnered four percent support from black voters polled in the state.

The poll can be viewed as welcome news for Biden, whose campaign has been grappling with attacks on his civil rights record.

Harris and Biden went head-to-head last month in the first Democratic presidential debate when she confronted him on his past comments on working with segregationist senators and his record on busing.

The California senator experienced a bump in a number of polls after the confrontation.

The Fox News poll was conducted on July 7-10, among 701 South Carolina Democratic primary voters. The poll's margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.