Trump announces, endorses ambassador to Japan's Tennessee Senate bid

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump boasts that Kim Jong Un 'was so happy to see me' Romney defends Paul Ryan: 'The fault for our 2012 loss is mine alone' Trump declares emergency over Tropical Storm Barry MORE announced Friday that Bill Hagerty, who currently serves as ambassador to Japan, will run for the open Tennessee Senate seat next year to replace Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderPolitical 'solutions' to surprise medical billing will make the problem worse Grassley: Deal to lower drug prices moving forward 'very soon' Want to solve surprise medical bills? Listen to patients MORE (R).

“Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate. He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.

Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate. He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander, a 79-year-old three-term senator, announced in December that he will not run for reelection in 2020. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Hagerty’s candidacy.

Sources familiar with the conversation told The Hill that Alexander and Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnHillicon Valley: Trump rails against 'terrible bias' at White House social media summit | Twitter hit by hour-long outage | Google admits workers listen to smart device recordings Trump rails against 'terrible bias' at social media summit White House prints out Trump tweets at social media summit MORE (R-Tenn.) worked together with the White House and talked with the president and his closest advisers this week to encourage Hagerty's run.

Before serving overseas, Hagerty worked as director of presidential appointments for the 2016 Trump Presidential Transition Team, served on former President George H.W. Bush’s Council on Competitiveness and was commissioner for Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development. He also worked for years in the private sector and co-founded a private equity investment firm.

As ambassador, he helped facilitate several high-profile White House trips to Japan, including Trump’s attendance at last month’s Group of 20 summit.

The announcement of his candidacy comes a day after two other prominent Tennessee Republicans, former Gov. Bill Haslam and Rep. Mark Green Mark GreenAOC in impassioned testimony: Children were separated from parents 'in front of American flags' Live coverage: House Oversight examines Trump family separation policy Reason for optimism in Trump's 'Prosper Africa' policy MORE, declared they would not run to replace Alexander.

Hagerty will have to face orthopedic trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the primary race for the GOP nomination. Rep. David Kustoff David Frank KustoffGOP to launch discharge petition on anti-BDS measure It's time to defund the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen Progressives come to Omar's defense MORE (R) and former Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen Lee FincherLamar Alexander's exit marks end of an era in evolving Tennessee Tensions on immigration erupt in the House GOP Trump backs Blackburn's Tennessee Senate bid MORE (R) have also floated runs of their own.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding Hagerty’s candidacy.

James Mackler, who ditched a run for the Senate last year, is the only Democrat thus far to officially declare his intention to fill Alexander’s seat.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Likely Republican.”

Trump won Tennessee by more than 26 points in 2016. In last year’s election to replace Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerMeet the key Senate player in GOP fight over Saudi Arabia Trump says he's 'very happy' some GOP senators have 'gone on to greener pastures' Press: How 'Nervous Nancy' trumped Trump MORE (R), Blackburn defeated former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) by nearly 11 points.