Second Republican announces plans to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in New York

Republican John Cummings on Friday announced plans to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats rush to support Pelosi amid fight with Ocasio-Cortez Sanders praises Gen Z for being 'profoundly anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-homophobic' Democratic lawmaker unloads on Ocasio-Cortez, chief of staff for 'using the race card' MORE (D-N.Y.) for her seat next year.

Cummings said in an interview with the New York Post that he was inspired to launch his own congressional bid by Ocasio-Cortez's long shot run last year.

“But to just come from the outside and take somebody on is really difficult,” Cummings, a 59-year-old civics teacher and former police officer, told the Post.

“It was pointed out to me by my students that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretty much made my excuse — and I’ll use their quotes — ‘a lame one,’ ” he added of the former bartender.

Cummings said he plans to file his paperwork Friday, though the Federal Elections Commission website did not yet show any campaign documents.

The Bronx Republican Party expressed confidence in Cummings’s campaign, saying he would present an alternative to the democratic socialist incumbent.

“He will be able to connect with the real New Yorkers in the Bronx and Queens who AOC takes for granted,” said Bronx County Republican Chairman Mike Rendino.

Cummings said he’s a “small-government guy” who will promote choice on issues including education, a free-market economy and infrastructure improvements.

“I’m not personally invested in this to go after [Ocasio-Cortez],” he said adding, “That’s not my thing. I just think that people need common-sense representation.”

Cummings is the second Republican to announce a challenge to Ocasio-Cortez, joining Ruth Papazian.

Regardless of who eventually wins the GOP’s congressional nomination, Ocasio-Cortez will enter the race with a huge advantage in a district that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCongress must reclaim its war-making powers Sanders says he backs abolishing Electoral College Feds allow campaigns to accept discounted cybersecurity services MORE carried over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump boasts that Kim Jong Un 'was so happy to see me' Romney defends Paul Ryan: 'The fault for our 2012 loss is mine alone' Trump declares emergency over Tropical Storm Barry MORE by nearly 58 points in 2016.

The freshman Democrat amassed a gargantuan social media following and has emerged as one of the most vocal spokeswoman for a litany of progressive causes, including immigration reform, universal health care and the Green New Deal.