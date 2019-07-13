Warren pledges to create commission to investigate 'crimes committed by the United States against immigrants'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez's racism charge shows Pelosi at risk of being devoured by the revolution House Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (D-Mass.) said Saturday that she will create a commission to investigate "crimes committed by the United States against immigrants" if she is elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On my first day, I will empower a commission in the Department of Justice to investigate crimes committed by the United States against immigrants,” she said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference.

Warren accused President Trump Donald John TrumpIn 1710 the Brits impeached an orange-haired populist — It did not go well Philadelphia mayor posts photo of Rapinoe atop City Hall: 'Equal pay now!' Social media summit highlights partisan approaches on tech MORE of looking the other way at abuse, but said she will not do so.

“To anyone out there who’s working in this system, understand you abuse immigrants, you physically abuse immigrants, you sexually abuse immigrants, you fail to get them medical care that they need, you break the law of the United States of America and Donald Trump may be willing to look the other way, but President Elizabeth Warren will not,” she said.

She also said that we need to treat those who come to the U.S. "with humanity and we need to follow the law."

Warren this week unveiled her immigration plan which included designating a Justice Department task force to investigate accusations of medical neglect and physical and sexual assault and "give it independent authority to pursue any substantiated criminal allegations."

"Let there be no ambiguity on this: if you are violating the basic rights of immigrants, now or in the future, a Warren administration will hold you accountable," she wrote in a Medium post.

Warren is among two dozen people seeking the 2020 presidential nomination.