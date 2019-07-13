Inslee says he'll ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be secretary of state

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeTrump administration suspends Obama-era fuel efficiency penalties Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf Three things to watch for at Netroots Nation MORE (D) said Saturday that if he is elected president, he will ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be his secretary of state.

He said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference that one of his firs acts as president would be to get a secretary of state who embraces world unity and "love rather than hate," as he rebuked President Trump Donald John TrumpIn 1710 the Brits impeached an orange-haired populist — It did not go well Philadelphia mayor posts photo of Rapinoe atop City Hall: 'Equal pay now!' Social media summit highlights partisan approaches on tech MORE's foreign policy.

"My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state," he said. "I haven't asked her yet so this could be a surprise to her."

"I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president's foreign policies," he added.

Rapinoe is a player for the U.S. women's soccer team, which recently won its second consecutive World Cup. In a Wednesday victory speech, she encouraged listeners to love more and hate less.

"We have to love more, hate less. We got to listen more and talk less," she said.

Inslee is among two dozen people vying for the 2020 presidential nomination. His campaign has yet to see significant traction in the polls.