Trump trails Biden, other 2020 Democrats in new poll

President Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden and several other Democratic White House hopefuls in the race, according to a poll released early Sunday.

Biden, the Democratic front-runner, leads Trump by 9 points among registered voters, 51 to 42 percent, in a hypothetical matchup in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Biden leads Trump among African American voters, women, suburban voters and independents, pollsters found, while Trump saw support from men, white voters, and white voters without college degrees.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has a 7-point lead over the president, 50 to 43 percent, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.) is ahead of Trump by 5 points, 48 to 43 percent, in the survey.

Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) has a 1-point advantage, 45 to 44 percent, which is within the survey's margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Trump's job approval held steady in the new poll, with 45 percent of registered voters saying he's doing a good job and 52 percent disapproving.

The survey of 800 registered voters was conducted between July 7-9.

--This report was updated at 9:23 a.m .