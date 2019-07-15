House Democrats' campaign arm raises over $29 million in second quarter

The House Democrats’ campaign committee raised more than $29 million in the past three months, according to a person familiar with the fundraising numbers.
In June alone, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee brought in $12.5 million. The average donation size was $19.
“The stakes are too high for any of us to take an inch for granted as we work to protect and grow the most diverse House Majority in American history,” said Rep. Cheri BustosCheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosLawmakers join Nats Park fundraiser for DC kids charity Democratic leaders seek balance amid liberal push to go big on immigration Katherine Clark quietly eyes leadership ascent MORE, the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).
“While Washington Republicans attack Americans’ ability to afford their health care and President TrumpDonald John TrumpDurbin responds to Trump tweet: 'Thank goodness' Omar made it to United States ICE chief: I would not describe border facilities as 'sweltering' Pelosi: Trump's attack on Democratic lawmakers reaffirms his plan to make 'America white again' MORE throws our country further into chaos with every 6am tweet, we’ve been steadily making early, aggressive field investments to build a big battlefield from day one. And with grassroots supporters on our side, we won’t stop as we work to earn every vote.”
The DCCC’s second quarter fundraising numbers include more than $13.3 million in grassroots contributions, the source said.
The DCCC outraised its Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), in the first quarter of the year, raking in $32.45 million to the NRCC’s $25.1 million.
The latest fundraising disclosure bodes well for Democrats as they seek to hold onto – and expand – the House majority they won in the 2018 midterm elections.
Democrats are eyeing a total of 33 Republican-held congressional districts, at least for now.
--Updated at 8:14 a.m.