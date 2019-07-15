Julián Castro: 'Everybody knows that the president acts like a white supremacist'

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro described President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' Trump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates MORE’s recent tweets attacking progressive congresswomen as "disgusting" and "racist," but suggested that such language is par for the course for the president.

“Everybody knows that the president acts like a white supremacist. He is a racist, he’s made that clear on so many different occasions,” Castro said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

Castro, the Housing and Urban Development Secretary under former President Obama, said Trump's political strategy is centered on dividing people along racial lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The question is, what are we as Americans going to do about this," Castro said.

“It’s disgusting, it’s racist…everybody knows that the President acts like a white supremacist,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate @JulianCastro says about President Trump’s tweets attacking the progressive freshmen congresswomen.https://t.co/B4W6Mqyq4n pic.twitter.com/17u2NCHTfw — New Day (@NewDay) July 15, 2019

Castro added that it's not the first time the U.S. faced a leader "that made their whole career on being racially divisive."

"And in every generation Americans were able to rise up and push back and be better and more inclusive," he said. "That's the question for this election. Are we going to go forward to an America that continues to expand opportunity and get closer to words in our founding document? Or are we going to go backward?"

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Though he did not name the lawmakers, the president appeared to be attacking Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillary Clinton responds to Trump tweets telling Dem lawmakers to 'go back' to their countries Trump doubles down after telling Democratic congresswomen to 'go back' to their countries #RacistInChief takes off on Twitter after Trump tells Dems to go back where they 'came from' MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarLA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN Foreign-born lawmaker: Trump's not going to tell me to 'go back to my country' MORE (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mass.). All four are U.S. citizens, and only Omar was born outside of the U.S. She came to the country as a refugee from Somalia at age 12.

Democrats have widely rebuked the comments as racist. Despite pushback, the president later doubled down on this tweets.