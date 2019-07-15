Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Amazon warehouse workers strike on Prime Day Elizabeth Warren backs Amazon workers striking on Prime Day MORE (D-Mass.) offered her support to Amazon workers striking on Prime Day, as she expressed the need to hold large corporations accountable in a tweet on Monday.

"I fully support Amazon workers' Prime Day strike," Warren tweeted. "Their fight for safe and reliable jobs is another reminder that we must come together to hold big corporations accountable."

I fully support Amazon workers' Prime Day strike. Their fight for safe and reliable jobs is another reminder that we must come together to hold big corporations accountable. https://t.co/ZkDDt9zeHv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 15, 2019

Amazon workers in Shakopee, Minn., went on strike for the company's two-day sales event, criticizing the company's work demands and conditions.

A number of the company's employees in its Seattle headquarters have also come out in favor of the protest.

Warren has been a critic of Amazon and became the first major 2020 presidential candidate to call for the breakup of big tech companies in March.

"To restore the balance of power in our democracy, to promote competition, and to ensure that the next generation of technology innovation is as vibrant as the last, it’s time to break up our biggest tech companies," Warren wrote on Medium.