Inslee raises over $3 million in second quarter

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee says he'll ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be secretary of State Trump administration suspends Obama-era fuel efficiency penalties Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (D) raised more than $3 million for his presidential bid during the second quarter, according to his campaign.

Inslee's campaign said the haul came from 96,400 donations, with the average contribution being roughly $32 in the second quarter.

The haul was bigger than the $2.25 million his presidential campaign raised in the first quarter, though Inslee had announced his 2020 bid in early March, more than two months into the quarter.

The announcement comes as candidates ready their second-quarter fundraising numbers ahead of the Federal Election Commission's filing deadline on Monday.

Inslee, whose campaign platform is dedicated to combatting climate change, trails a number of other 2020 hopefuls in fundraising.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' League of Conservation Voters withdraws from climate forum after 'offensive' Buttigieg op-ed in New Republic MORE brought in $24.8 million in the second quarter, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE fundraised $21.5 million in that period.

However, Inslee does lead a number of other presidential candidates, like Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: Here's how to choose a president Hillicon Valley: FTC reportedly settles with Facebook for B fine | Trump calls to regulate Facebook's crypto project | Court rules Pentagon can award B 'war cloud' contract | Study shows automation will hit rural areas hardest Automation to hit rural areas hardest, study finds MORE and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCongress mobilizes on cyber threats to electric grid Trump nominees meet fiercest opposition from Warren, Sanders, Gillibrand George Will says Democrats should nominate Bennet to beat Trump in 2020 MORE (D-Colo.), who both brought in $2.8 million during the second quarter.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockMoulton: Trump voters 'know that he's an a--hole' Former Navy officer, teacher enters race to unseat GOP senator in Montana Andrew Yang raises .8 million in second quarter MORE (D) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Hickenlooper to pedal part of cross-state bike ride in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives MORE (D) respectively raised $2 million and $1 million during that period.