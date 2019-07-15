2020 Democrats call Trump's tweets about female Democrats racist

A wave of Democratic presidential candidates took to Twitter this week to condemn President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' Trump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates MORE for a series of tweets suggesting four nonwhite progressive congresswomen to “go back” to other countries "and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday tweeted, “When I call the president a racist, this is what I'm talking about.”

When I call the president a racist, this is what I'm talking about



We must stand together for justice and dignity towards all. https://t.co/lweeJk7NoF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 14, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' MORE (D-Calif.) called Trump's remarks an "un-American" and "racist attack." Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Amazon warehouse workers strike on Prime Day Elizabeth Warren backs Amazon workers striking on Prime Day MORE (D-Mass.) added in her own tweet, “This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it.”

Let's call the president’s racist attack exactly what it is: un-American. pic.twitter.com/fDeC5ka01F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 14, 2019

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 14, 2019

The series of rebukes from Democratic White House hopefuls came after the president sparked uproar on Sunday morning when he tweeted that unnamed progressive congresswomen "who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump did not specify to which lawmakers he was referring, but the comments were widely interpreted as targeting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillary Clinton responds to Trump tweets telling Dem lawmakers to 'go back' to their countries Trump doubles down after telling Democratic congresswomen to 'go back' to their countries #RacistInChief takes off on Twitter after Trump tells Dems to go back where they 'came from' MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarLA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN Foreign-born lawmaker: Trump's not going to tell me to 'go back to my country' MORE (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mass.). All four are U.S. citizens, and only Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia, was born outside the U.S.

A number of other Democratic presidential contenders issued similar condemnations of Trump's remarks Monday as the president dug in on his attacks.

“Trump is obsessed with trying to make American [sic] HATE again,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioButtigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' Trump's tweets unify a fractured Democratic Party Sunday shows - Immigration raids dominate MORE (D) tweeted, echoing comments he made Sunday to CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet Trump's tweets unify a fractured Democratic Party Cuccinelli mum on whether families will be separated in ICE raids MORE.

Trump is obsessed with trying to make American HATE again. https://t.co/by2jjc4gtG#RacistPresident — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 15, 2019

“More than 24 hours have passed since Trump’s racist attacks on @IlhanMN, @AOC, @RashidaTlaib and @AyannaPressley, and not one Republican has stood up to condemn them. Shameful and embarrassing,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee says he'll ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be secretary of State Trump administration suspends Obama-era fuel efficiency penalties Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (D) tweeted Monday.

More than 24 hours have passed since Trump’s racist attacks on @IlhanMN, @AOC, @RashidaTlaib and @AyannaPressley, and not one Republican has stood up to condemn them. Shameful and embarrassing. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 15, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also spoke out strongly against the remarks on Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“It’s disgusting, it’s racist…everybody knows that the President acts like a white supremacist,” Castro said Monday.

“It’s disgusting, it’s racist…everybody knows that the President acts like a white supremacist,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate @JulianCastro says about President Trump’s tweets attacking the progressive freshmen congresswomen.https://t.co/B4W6Mqyq4npic.twitter.com/17u2NCHTfw — New Day (@NewDay) July 15, 2019

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president ProPublica to fund reporter to cover Youngstown, Ohio, after newspaper folds Top Democrats who could win presidential nomination MORE (D-Ohio) called the tweets “racist, un-American and unpresidential,” while Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Moulton: Trump voters 'know that he's an a--hole' 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted Sunday “The president thinks if you’re not white, you’re not an American,” adding that he believed there was a "constitutional duty" to impeach Trump.

“I don’t know what else to say but Donald Trump is a racist and a criminal and we have a constitutional duty to impeach him,” Moulton tweeted.

This is racist, un-American and unpresidential. pic.twitter.com/00NqWBpaSE — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 15, 2019

The president thinks if you’re not white, you’re not an American. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 14, 2019

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Hickenlooper to pedal part of cross-state bike ride in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives MORE (D) added that Trump’s “racist and xenophobic comments" were "beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

.@realDonaldTrump's racist and xenophobic comments this week are beneath the dignity of the presidency. I'm glad to see the House taking swift action to condemn his hateful rhetoric. https://t.co/sDtwpn4R38 — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 15, 2019

Trump on Monday denied he was being racist and expressed no remorse when told that white nationalist groups found common cause with his message, adding that members of Congress “hate our country,” harbor hatred of Jews and love for terrorist groups and are “free to leave” the U.S. if they choose.

Ocasio-Cortez earlier on Monday had slammed Trump for using the "language of white supremacists" in telling a group of Democratic congresswomen that they should "go back" to the countries they came from.