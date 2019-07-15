Trump campaign, RNC raise $108 million in second quarter

President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' Trump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates MORE's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a combined $108 million in the second quarter, giving the president a significant advantage over Democrats in the money race as he seeks reelection in 2020.

Combined, the Trump campaign and the RNC are sitting on $123.7 million in cash reserves, the campaign also said in a statement Monday.

“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump, RNC announce 5M raised in second quarter Fight night: Democrats set to take the stage for first debate GOP chairwoman: If Obama called off Iran strikes he would get Nobel Peace Prize MORE. “As enthusiasm for this President continues to grow, these resources ensure President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot are in a strong position to win heading into 2020.”

Three Trump campaign entities combined to raise $56.7 million in the second quarter, while the RNC took in $51.3 million — slightly higher than the $105 million the entities announced raising earlier this month.

That surpasses the fundraising totals former President Obama and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) posted in the same quarter in 2011. That year, Obama’s reelection campaign reported $47 million in donations, while the DNC took in $38 million.

The Trump campaign said its second quarter haul surpassed its entire fundraising totals for the first six months of 2018.

Candidates for president must file their second quarter fundraising numbers with the Federal Election Commission by midnight.

Among Democratic presidential candidates who have announced their totals so far, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' League of Conservation Voters withdraws from climate forum after 'offensive' Buttigieg op-ed in New Republic MORE leads the field, having raised $24.8 million in the second quarter.

Buttigieg is followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE at $21.5 million, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Amazon warehouse workers strike on Prime Day Elizabeth Warren backs Amazon workers striking on Prime Day MORE (D-Mass.) at $19.1 million, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (I-Vt.) at $18 million, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' MORE (D-Calif.) at $12 million.

The DNC has not announced its second quarter fundraising numbers yet, but it will be significantly lower than what the RNC has raised. In May, the DNC raised $6.9 million.