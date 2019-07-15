Biden, Harris and Warren in a statistical tie atop New Hampshire poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE has a narrow lead over the field of Democratic contenders in New Hampshire, but Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Amazon warehouse workers strike on Prime Day Elizabeth Warren backs Amazon workers striking on Prime Day MORE (D-Mass.) have surged into contention for the top spot in the first-in-the-nation primary state, according to a new poll released Monday.

The latest survey from Saint Anselm College finds Biden at 20.8 percent support among likely Democratic voters in New Hampshire, a 2-point drop from April.

Biden is followed closely by Harris at 17.5 percent support and Warren at 16.7 percent. The figures mark a 10-point jump for Harris and an 8-point jump for Warren.

The survey has a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points, putting Biden, Harris and Warren in a statistical tie for first place.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' League of Conservation Voters withdraws from climate forum after 'offensive' Buttigieg op-ed in New Republic MORE held steady in the poll with 11.5 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (I), who comes from nearby Vermont, has fallen nearly 6 points since April and now sits in fifth place at 9.9 percent support in the latest survey.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: Here's how to choose a president Hillicon Valley: FTC reportedly settles with Facebook for B fine | Trump calls to regulate Facebook's crypto project | Court rules Pentagon can award B 'war cloud' contract | Study shows automation will hit rural areas hardest Automation to hit rural areas hardest, study finds MORE was one of the biggest gainers in the field, going from zero percent support in April to 4.9 percent in the latest survey.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) fell to zero percent support in the latest poll after coming in at 6 percent in April.

The Saint Anselm College survey of 352 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between July 10 and July 12.