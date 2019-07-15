Booker brings in $4.5 million in second quarter

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker prison reform bill would give older prisoners a 'second look' Booker to unveil plan for older Americans' long-term health care: report Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (D-N.J.) raised $4.5 million in the second quarter, according to his presidential campaign.

Booker's campaign reported that 88 percent of donors in the second quarter were first-time donors to the campaign and that the campaign will report having $5.4 million cash on hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The haul trails Bookers' first-quarter fundraising, which came in at $5 million.

The announcement comes as Booker's fellow presidential candidates follow their second-quarter filings with the Federal Election Commission.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the quarter two fundraising pack, raising $24.8 million in the past three months. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE raked in $21.5 million in that same period.

Booker leads former Rep. Beto O'Rouke (D-Texas), who announced a haul of around $3.6 million in the second quarter.

He also leads fellow Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke 2020 Democrats upend digital campaign playbook Gillibrand speaks of how she benefits from white privilege MORE (D-N.Y.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee says he'll ask soccer player Megan Rapinoe to be secretary of State Trump administration suspends Obama-era fuel efficiency penalties Overnight Energy: EPA expands use of pesticide it considers 'highly toxic' to bees | House passes defense bill with measure targeting 'forever chemicals' | Five things to watch as Barry barrels through the Gulf MORE (D), who brought in $2.3 million and over $3 million, respectively, during the second quarter.