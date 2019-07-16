Biden knocks Trump on tweets about 'smart as hell' Ocasio-Cortez

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE in a Tuesday interview praised the four progressive congresswomen told to go back to their home countries by President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' Trump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates MORE, calling his remarks "shameful."

Biden singled out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGeorge Conway calls Trump a 'racist president' in new op-ed House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Trump for 'racist' comments Trump's family separation policy has taken US to 'lowest depth possible,' says former immigration lawyer MORE (D-N.Y.) for praise in the interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” stating that she in particular is “smart as hell.”

Trump's tweets were "not only shameful, but it's incredibly damaging," Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiOcasio-Cortez defends being sworn in at hearing on conditions for migrants Mika Brzezinski to Ivanka and Melania: 'You will go down in history as having done nothing about' conditions for migrant children Scarborough: D-Day anniversary speech 'most powerful' of Trump's presidency MORE.

"We have led the world by the power of our example, and what presidents say, they're the face of America, like it or not," he added. "The idea that Trump says and does the things he does is despicable."

“I think the freshmen, particularly AOC, is smart as hell,” Biden said. Ocasio-Cortez, he added, is “really a value added to the party in terms of her pushing the edges.”

Biden also defended Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets 'obviously not racist' On the USMCA, Pelosi can't take yes for an answer MORE (D-Calif.), who, prior to the Trump tweets, had been in a public fight with the four congresswomen after dismissing Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibKasich calls on Republicans to condemn 'deplorable' Trump tweets LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN MORE (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarLA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' NYT's Friedman repeatedly says 's---hole' in tirade against Trump on CNN Foreign-born lawmaker: Trump's not going to tell me to 'go back to my country' MORE (D-Minn.) in an interview with The New York Times as only representing four votes.

Pelosi was also angered by a tweet criticizing centrist Democrats sent by Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, telling lawmakers at a closed-door caucus meeting last week to keep their disputes private and not to attack one another.

“Nancy knows what she’s doing,” Biden said. “Nancy understands that ... you know, there’s a sum total in the Congress of 535 folks. You have to get them all moving in the right direction.”

Asked what advice he would offer Ocasio-Cortez, Biden responded, “I would not presume to give her advice,” adding, “AOC is brilliant, the other three women are really smart.”

Pelosi dismissed "the squad,” as they are often referred to, after they were the only representatives to vote against a Trump-backed border aid bill, telling Maureen Dowd, “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following.”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back, accusing Pelosi of singling out women of color, which in turn prompted a rebuke from members of the Congressional Black Caucus aligned with the Speaker.

However, the divisions among the caucus have largely been dropped since Trump’s Sunday tweets telling the four congresswomen, all of whom are American citizens and three of whom were born in the U.S., to “go back” to other countries.

Pelosi has announced she will introduce a resolution in the House condemning the remarks.