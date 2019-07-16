Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Trump says administration will 'take a look' after Thiel raises concerns about Google, China Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate MORE (D-Mass.) embraced the title of most "dangerous" 2020 Democrat, bestowed on her Monday night by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

"Good," Warren tweeted in response Tuesday.

Thiel, an adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump Warren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' As tensions escalate, US must intensify pressure on Iran and the IAEA MORE, told Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate Carlson responds to Omar: It's not about race MORE Monday that out of the crowded Democratic primary field, he is "most scared" by Warren.

"I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think matters," Thiel said.

Warren proposed a plan to break up big tech companies which she said have gained "too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy."

ADVERTISEMENT

She was the first major 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to call for breaking up Sillicon Valley giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The progressive candidate has also set herself a part from her challengers, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.), by rejecting a "socialist" label.

Warren has repeatedly called herself a capitalist, but has said that capitalism needs rules.

She's proposed an "ultra-millionaire tax" which would apply a 2 percent tax annually on net worth between $50 million and $1 billion, and a 3 percent tax on net worth above $1 billion.

Warren says the revenue from the tax on the wealthiest class could help fund different programs including child care, student loan debt relief and bringing down the cost of health care.