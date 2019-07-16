Trump campaign manager dismisses possible Sanford primary challenge

President Trump Donald John TrumpEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump Warren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' As tensions escalate, US must intensify pressure on Iran and the IAEA MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE on Tuesday dismissed reports that former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordSC Republican Mark Sanford considering primary challenge to Trump Juan Williams: GOP discontent with Trump goes public The Memo: Can Trump run as an outsider? MORE is considering running against Trump in 2020.

Parscale brushed off the possibility of a primary challenger, telling The Wall Street Journal, "Whatever," in response to Sanford's possible candidacy as a Republican.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Campaign for further comment about a possible primary challenger.

Parscale's remarks came shortly after Sanford told South Carolina's Post and Courier that he was mulling a 2020 challenge to Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes in life you’ve got to say what you’ve got to say, whether there’s an audience or not for that message,” said Sanford, who has criticized the president. “I feel convicted.

Sanford told the paper in an interview published Tuesday that he will use the next month to consider a potential primary challenge against Trump.

His possible long-shot presidential bid comes more than a year after Sanford lost a contentious House primary close reelection bid that was widely viewed as a referendum on his criticism of Trump. The president had urged voters to reject Sanford in the days leading up to the June 2018 primary.

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldPoll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Republicans more interested in a primary challenge to Trump than Democrats were for Obama in 2012 Trump challenger Weld renews calls for his resignation after comments on political opponent MORE (R) announced in April that he was running against Trump for the Republican nomination, although his campaign has not seen much attention and raised about $700,000 this quarter.

The Trump Campaign, meanwhile, announced this week that, along with the Republican National Committee (RNC), it has raised $108 million in the second quarter and together have more than $123 million in cash reserves.