2020 Democrats condemn decision not to charge officer in Eric Garner's death

A number of Democratic presidential hopefuls have come out to publicly condemn federal prosecutors' decision not to charge New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo with the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The 2020 candidates expressed sympathy for the Garner family and highlighted the underlying the issue of criminal justice reform in the U.S.

"This is a miscarriage of justice. Our criminal justice system should be rooted in accountability. My heart breaks for the Garner family," Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris slams DOJ decision not to charge police in Eric Garner's death Harris vows to 'put people over profit' in prescription drug plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-Calif.), a former prosecutor, said in a tweet.

This is a miscarriage of justice. Our criminal justice system should be rooted in accountability. My heart breaks for the Garner family.https://t.co/qwSVbXdzSc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 16, 2019

Harris's fellow candidate and Senate colleague Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHarris slams DOJ decision not to charge police in Eric Garner's death The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race MORE (D-N.J.), also took to Twitter to slam the decision, calling it a "reminder of just how broken" the U.S. criminal justice system is.

"This decision is wrong, unjust and painful reminder of just how broken our criminal justice system is. Eric Garner should be alive today. I pray his loved ones can find peace," Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said.

This decision is wrong, unjust and painful reminder of just how broken our criminal justice system is. Eric Garner should be alive today. I pray his loved ones can find peace. https://t.co/WChz5ds334 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 Democrats call Trump's tweets about female Democrats racist #RacistPresident trends amid criticism over Trump tweets Buttigieg: 'Medicare for all,' free college tuition are 'questionable on their merits' MORE, who is also running for president, slammed the Department of Justice and indicated there is now a strained relationship between the city and the department.

"Years ago, we put our faith in the federal government to act. We won't make that mistake again," de Blasio said in a statement. "Moving forward, we will not wait for the federal government to commence our own disciplinary proceedings."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Trump says administration will 'take a look' after Thiel raises concerns about Google, China Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate MORE (D-Mass.) joined her colleagues, calling the decision "an injustice."

This is an injustice. We have a responsibility to protect our citizens—and to hold police accountable when they fail. No one is safe in a country with a broken criminal justice system. My heart goes out to Eric Garner's family today. https://t.co/z6c6xaGn94 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 16, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.) and philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSunday shows - Immigration raids dominate Steyer defends past investments in fossil fuels The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic infighting threatens 2020 unity MORE took aim at the racial element of the decision, and called for reform.

The Garner family has suffered too much. This decision pains me. It is not just, and we will not have real justice for black Americans until there is serious reform of our racist criminal justice system. https://t.co/U3wZiXJDg1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019

Eric Garner was murdered in the street for the crime of being black. Police cannot be allowed to slaughter Americans in broad daylight. There must be consequences for police brutality. His life matters. Black lives matter. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) July 16, 2019

Wednesday will mark the fifth anniversary of Garner's death, and would have been the deadline to file certain civil rights or criminal charges against Pantaleo. The officer placed Garner, an unarmed black man, in a headlock on July 17, 2014, while attempting to arrest him for selling untaxed cigarettes.

The decision has drawn newfound attention to the state of the criminal justice system in the U.S., which Democratic presidential hopefuls have addressed on the campaign trail. Many also have a career background in the area.

Harris implemented a series of criminal justice reform policies during her tenure as California attorney general, establishing a statewide body camera program. As a senator, Harris has also backed legislation to provide funding for body cameras.

Sanders has spoken about police reform on the campaign trail, and outlined his plan to deal with the issue in his broader "Racial Justice Plan."

Booker also has advocated for criminal justice reform on and off of the campaign trail, sponsoring the "First Step Act," which resulted in the release of thousands of prisoners convicted on drug-related offenses.

He also introduced the "Second Step Act," which would improve bias training for law enforcement, among a number of other reforms.

However, some 2020 presidential candidates have faced backlash on the issue of criminal justice.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden jokes he's ready for a push-up competition with Trump Biden says his presidency is not 'a third term of Obama' Biden knocks Trump on tweets about 'smart as hell' Ocasio-Cortez MORE has been hit by a number of Democratic primary opponents for supporting the 1994 crime bill, while South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race South Bend police officer resigns after killing of black man MORE has been criticized for his handling of the police shooting of Eric Logan, an unarmed black man, in the city last month.

Biden and Buttigieg have yet to comment on the Justice Department's decision not to charge Pantaleo.