House Dems, Senate GOP build money edge to protect majorities

The most junior members of the new House Democratic majority spent the last three months building monster war chests to protect their seats, while almost every senator up for reelection padded their early advantage over rivals from the other side.

Campaign fundraising reports filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission show the 44 Democrats who captured Republican-held seats in 2018 raised a collective $22.5 million, more than every Democratic presidential candidate except South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race South Bend police officer resigns after killing of black man MORE.

Thirteen of those freshmen ended the month of June with more than $1 million in the bank, a significant amount of money for such junior members.

Thirty-three of the 36 incumbent Democrats that the party’s campaign committee sees as potentially vulnerable next year raised more than the Republican incumbent who held that seat in the comparable quarter two years ago.

At the front of the pack are several members from California, where Democrats captured seven Republican-held seats last year. Rep. Katie Porter (D) raised more than $1 million in the last quarter, more than any other freshman, while Reps. Josh Harder (D), Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaHouse Democrats slam White House's 'complete refusal' to turn over hurricane probe documents Former GOP Rep. Rohrabacher joins board of cannabis company WHIP LIST: The 83 House Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry MORE (D) and Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillLive coverage: House Oversight examines Trump family separation policy Lawmakers urge young women to run for office at DC conference Tensions with Iran reach new stage over uranium threat MORE (D) all ended the quarter with seven-figure bank balances.

Other freshmen with more than a million in the bank include Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.), who won a Republican-held open seat by less than two percentage points; Reps. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHouse Democrat pushes for censuring Trump in closed-door meeting House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Trump for 'racist' comments Democrats erupt over Trump attacks MORE (D-N.J.) and Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillDemocrats voice confidence Pentagon bill will survive party squabbling Freshman members form bipartisan task force on election vulnerabilities ahead of 2020 Hillicon Valley: White House to host social media summit amid Trump attacks | Pelosi says Congress to get election security briefing in July | Senate GOP blocks election security bill | Pro-Trump forum 'quarantined' by Reddit | Democrats press Zuckerberg MORE (D-N.J.); Michigan Democrats Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensHillicon Valley: White House to host social media summit amid Trump attacks | Pelosi says Congress to get election security briefing in July | Senate GOP blocks election security bill | Pro-Trump forum 'quarantined' by Reddit | Democrats press Zuckerberg Bipartisan House committee members agree on cyber threats to elections, if not how to address it Bipartisan group asks DHS, ICE to halt deportations of Iraqi nationals MORE and Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinHopes dim for passage of Trump trade deal Freshman members form bipartisan task force on election vulnerabilities ahead of 2020 GOP scores procedural win by securing more funding to enforce Iran sanctions MORE; and New Yorkers Max Rose Max RoseOcasio-Cortez sued over Twitter blocks The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Progressives, centrists in open warfare after House caves on Trump border bill MORE and Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoGOP scores procedural win by securing more funding to enforce Iran sanctions Conservative group launches ad calling on 2020 Democrats to name potential Supreme Court picks Freshman Democrats call on McConnell to hold vote on election reform bill MORE.

All told, the 44 Democratic freshmen are sitting on stockpiles that total $36 million.

In the Senate, only one incumbent — Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFive things to watch for at Defense nominee's confirmation hearing Trump nominees meet fiercest opposition from Warren, Sanders, Gillibrand Democratic challenger to McConnell raises .5 million on first day of campaign MORE (R-Ariz.) — raised less money than her likely general election opponent, retired astronaut Mark Kelly (D), who pulled in $4.2 million.

But, in a testament to Kelly’s fundraising prowess and to McSally’s own skills, the freshman Republican raised more money in the last quarter, $3 million, than any other incumbent senator, including both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet GOP put on the back foot by Trump's race storm Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA —Biden unveils health care plan | Proposal pitches subsidies, public option | Biden vows if you like your health insurance, 'you can keep it' | Sanders protests planned Philadelphia hospital closure MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn John CornynGOP put on the back foot by Trump's race storm GOP struggles to find backup plan for avoiding debt default Trump nominees meet fiercest opposition from Warren, Sanders, Gillibrand MORE (R-Texas).

Cornyn has more money in the bank, $9 million, than any other senator seeking reelection this year, trailed closely by McConnell, with just under $7.9 million on hand.

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) leads the way with $4.2 million on hand, after he pulled in $1.8 million in the last quarter. Jones, seeking reelection in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump Warren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' As tensions escalate, US must intensify pressure on Iran and the IAEA MORE won by 28 percentage points, is the most vulnerable member up for reelection next year.

Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump GOP Senate challenger in Michigan raises .5 million in less than a month A better way to protect small businesses from cyberattacks MORE (D-Mich.) raised $2.2 million in the last quarter and ended with $4.7 million in the bank. His likely rival, 2018 candidate John James (R), pulled in $1.5 million in his first quarter in the race.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenCrucial for Congress to fund life-saving diabetes research Overnight Defense: House approves 3 billion defense bill | Liberal sweeteners draw progressive votes | Bill includes measure blocking Trump from military action on Iran Senators urge Trump to sanction Turkey for accepting Russian missile shipment MORE (D-N.H.) ended the quarter with almost $2.9 million on hand. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP’s preferred candidate, entered the race just days before the end of the quarter and has not reported his fundraising yet.

Republicans hold a 53-47 seat edge in the Senate, and the GOP is defending 22 of the 34 seats up for election this year. Many Democratic challengers have only just begun to campaign and raise money seriously, setting them well behind the incumbents they will challenge.

In Iowa, businesswoman Theresa Greenfield (D) pulled in $625,000 in the month between her formal decision to challenge Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstBlack Caucus leader calls Trump's attacks on minority lawmakers 'despicable' Schwarzenegger calls Trump attack on minority lawmakers 'un-American' and 'crude' GOP put on the back foot by Trump's race storm MORE (R) and the end of the quarter. She ended with about $600,000 in the bank, less than a fifth of the $3.4 million Ernst has on hand.

In Maine, state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) announced her campaign after the end of the quarter, though her campaign said it had pulled in $1 million in its first ten days. She has work to do to catch up to Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP put on the back foot by Trump's race storm GOP senator: 'Outrageous' to say Trump's tweets about Democratic congresswomen are racist Fox personalities blast Trump's remarks MORE (R), who is sitting on a $5.4 million war chest.

And in Colorado, Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerBottom Line Congress mobilizes on cyber threats to electric grid The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate MORE (R) raised $1.6 million and sits on $4.9 million. The Democrats running against him combined to raise more than the incumbent Republican, but they will spend much of that money on next year’s June 30 primary. A dozen candidates are already running for the right to face Gardner, and at least one other prominent candidate is considering entering the race.

Republican party committees hold a financial advantage so far this year, entirely thanks to the Republican National Committee’s strong fundraising performance ahead of President Trump’s re-election. The RNC had $37 million in the bank at the end of May, the latest figures available. The Democratic National Committee has just $8.2 million on hand, and nearly $6 million in remaining debt.

The National Republican Congressional Committee held $20 million in reserves, slightly more than the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s $17 million. And the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had $13 million on hand, more than the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s $11.2 million. The NRSC still owes vendors $6 million.

The party committees must report their fundraising results each month. The reports for June are due at the weekend.