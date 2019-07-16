Jack Dorsey maxes out donations to Tulsi Gabbard presidential bid

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated the maximum legal amount to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders praises Gen Z for being 'profoundly anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-homophobic' Next Generation foreign policy: Time for the Democrats to embrace restraint 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE's 2020 presidential campaign.

He gave $2,800 to the Hawaii Democrat in June, a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing shows.

Dorsey is also the chief executive of microblogging website Square, which he listed as his employer.

Dorsey also contributed $1,000 to former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Biden, Harris and Warren in a statistical tie atop New Hampshire poll Inslee raises over million in second quarter MORE in March, according to an FEC filing.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment, saying the company does not comment on personal giving.

The Hill has also reached out to the Gabbard campaign and Square for comment.

Dorsey's contribution comes at a time when big tech faces scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. Candidates including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Trump says administration will 'take a look' after Thiel raises concerns about Google, China Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.) are among those who have called for the break up of major technology companies such as Facebook.

Politico reported that Gabbard is among those who have advocated Facebook's breakup.

President Trump Donald John TrumpEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump Warren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' As tensions escalate, US must intensify pressure on Iran and the IAEA MORE and his allies, meanwhile, have accused social media giants of minimizing conservative voices.

Gabbard is among more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.