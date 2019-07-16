Duncan Hunter's Dem opponent says he's raised more money than any other congressional challenger

Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat challenging Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterJudge refuses to dismiss Duncan Hunter charges LA Times editorial board calls on Duncan Hunter to resign immediately Judge says Duncan Hunter's personal relationships can be evidence in corruption trial MORE (R-Calif.) for his seat next year, announced Tuesday he raised more money than any other House challenger in the 2020 cycle.

Campa-Najjar’s campaign said in a press release it raised more than $730,000 this cycle, including $400,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $350,000 in the first, with the average online donation amounting to $60. The campaign now has close to $500,000 cash on hand.

Hunter, who first won his seat in 2008, has not yet disclosed his second-quarter fundraising haul.

The California Republican is in the midst of a legal battle, facing charges of fraud and campaign finance violations over allegations he used campaign funds for personal expenses. He was stripped of his committee assignments in August after he was first indicted and has pleaded not guilty.

In a sign the indictment has swayed some voters in California’s 50th Congressional District, Hunter in 2018 narrowly won reelection over Campa-Najjar by about 3 points after winning his race by roughly 27 points in 2016.

“I'm running because I love my district and am deeply worried about where it’s headed,” Campa-Najjar said in his campaign’s press release.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean Republican.”

Campa-Najjar raised just over $4 million during his 2018 run, according to the Federal Election Commission.