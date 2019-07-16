Klobuchar fundraises for McConnell challenger: 'Two Amys are better than one'

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race Critics slam billion Facebook fine as weak MORE (D-Minn.) on Tuesday sent out a fundraising email in support of another Amy – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet GOP put on the back foot by Trump's race storm Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA —Biden unveils health care plan | Proposal pitches subsidies, public option | Biden vows if you like your health insurance, 'you can keep it' | Sanders protests planned Philadelphia hospital closure MORE's (R-Ky.) Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

"The way I figure it, two Amys are better than one!" Klobuchar wrote in an email to supporters. "That’s why I’m asking you to donate to Amy McGrath, who has announced that she’s running against Mitch McConnell in Kentucky."

"Amy is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who was the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18 fighter jet," she added. "I’d say we could use a few more trailblazing Democratic women like her in the Senate!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar also told supporters in the email that if she were elected president, she would need the support of a Democratic Senate.

McGrath announced her campaign for Kentucky Republican McConnell's Senate seat this month. She raised $2.5 million on the first day of her campaign.

McConnell in 2014 won reelection by nearly 16 points.

Klobuchar is among more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.