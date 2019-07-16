Harris slams Trump over tweets about Democratic congresswomen: 'He's a coward'

2020 hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris slams DOJ decision not to charge police in Eric Garner's death Harris vows to 'put people over profit' in prescription drug plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-Calif.) called President Trump Donald John TrumpEsper sidesteps question on whether he aligns more with Mattis or Trump Warren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' As tensions escalate, US must intensify pressure on Iran and the IAEA MORE a "bully" and a "coward" in response to his Sunday tweets attacking Democratic congresswomen.

At a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, Harris accused Trump of defiling the office of the presidency, gesturing to a microphone and calling it “one of the most powerful tools” for the office. The California senator shared that she has also been told to “go back where you came from” and asked others in the room to raise their hands if they have had the same experience.

“It is vile. It is ignorant. It is shallow. It is hateful, and it has to stop. It has to stop,” Harris said. ”You know, one of the most powerful, powerful tools in the hands of the president of the United States is this thing right here, and the current president of the United States has defiled the office of the president of the United States."

“Instead of understanding that the greatest power and strength you can ever show, express, or display, is to lift people up, he uses it to beat people down, to belittle people. To bully people. To diminish people, and as far as I’m concerned he’s a coward. He’s a coward and he’s a bully and he’s an embarrassment,” she continued.

Sen. Kamala Harris on Pres. Trump's tweets: "We will speak...with the authority that comes with the strength of knowing out of many come one, and that's who we are. And he needs to go back to where he came from." https://t.co/iRcPpr1024 pic.twitter.com/DNayFmMcdt — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2019

Addressing the crowd, the senator said anyone who has ever been told to “go back” where they came from belongs, and that “we are all in this together,” joking that Trump should “go back to where he came from.”

Her comments come amid a political firestorm over Trump's weekend tweets telling four minority Democratic congresswomen, all of whom are U.S. citizens, to "go back" to the countries they came from.

Trump said the tweets are “not at all racist” while addressing reporters at the White House Monday.

“If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave,” Trump said.