Democratic fundraising tool receives $246M in contributions for second quarter

ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democrats, took in $246 million in contributions to Democratic candidates in the second quarter of 2019, the company announced Wednesday.

The 7.6 million contributions averaged $32 a piece and were directed toward more than 7,500 Democratic campaigns, committees and organizations.

For all of 2019, 3.3. million individual donors have given more than $420 million to Democrats through ActBlue, up from about $249 million at the same point in the 2018 cycle and $75.8 million through the first two quarters of the 2016 cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Small-dollar donors are already showing that they will be a force in races up and down the ballot this cycle. These numbers show that there is incredible energy among the grassroots already, and we’re still more than a year out from Election Day,” said ActBlue Executive Director Erin Hill.

“We’re seeing millions of donors, record-breaking totals every quarter, and a rapidly-growing small-dollar army that is ready to help Democrats take back everything from school boards to the White House next year.”

The internet fundraising software that allows small-dollar donors to register and direct their campaign contributions toward Democratic candidates was first popularized by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.) in 2016 and has since gone mainstream.

All of the 2020 presidential candidates utilize the software and the Democratic National Committee uses it to validate campaign contributions in determining who qualifies for the debates.

ActBlue said 1.1 million donors gave in the final 10 days of the second quarter, which ended on June 30. ActBlue had its biggest ever day of contributions on the final day of June, two days after the first Democratic presidential debate, processing about 390,000 individual contributions.