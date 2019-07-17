Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris slams DOJ decision not to charge police in Eric Garner's death Harris vows to 'put people over profit' in prescription drug plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-Calif.) leads a new poll of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in her home state, edging out Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden jokes he's ready for a push-up competition with Trump Biden says his presidency is not 'a third term of Obama' Biden knocks Trump on tweets about 'smart as hell' Ocasio-Cortez MORE in a close contest.

The Quinnipiac University poll of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters found that 23 percent support Harris while 21 percent support Biden. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Trump says administration will 'take a look' after Thiel raises concerns about Google, China Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate MORE are supported by 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race South Bend police officer resigns after killing of black man MORE had the support of 3 percent in the survey while former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Biden, Harris and Warren in a statistical tie atop New Hampshire poll Inslee raises over million in second quarter MORE had the support of 2 percent.

"California Democrats catch the national wave as native daughter Kamala Harris leaps from promising contender to prominent player putting her neck and neck with former Vice President Joseph Biden," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement.

Harris has seen a bump in the polls following the first Democratic debate in which she confronted Biden over his comments on working with segregationist senators and his 1970s stance on busing black students into majority white schools. In most major polls, however, Biden has led the crowded field of more than two dozen Democrats.

In an April 10 Quinnipiac poll of California voters, Biden had 26 percent support, Sanders had 18 percent, Harris had 17 percent and Warren had 7 percent.

Researchers surveyed 519 Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters between July 10 and July 15. The results have a margin of error of 5.7 percentage points.