Trump campaign plans to roll out 'Trump app' to engage supporters: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE's reelection campaign is set to roll out a "Trump app" that will focus on engaging the president's most loyal supporters, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The mobile application, part of a broader effort by campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE to boost enthusiasm and capitalize on the energy at Trump’s rallies, is expected to go live in the coming weeks.

A campaign official familiar with the development told the Post that supporters will be able to use the app to get registered to vote, recruit additional supporters and stay up to date on what Trump is doing.

It will help facilitate events like neighborhood watch parties and include incentives for campaign volunteers. For example, supporters waiting in line for a Trump rally who get a dozen friends to download the app might earn VIP seats once inside, the official said.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill about the app's reported rollout.

The president's reelection campaign raised $108 million in the second quarter of 2019, far more than any 2020 Democratic candidate.

However, several polls have shown Trump losing in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups with some of the top Democratic contenders.

Campaign officials told the Post they are focused on solidifying and maximizing the support of Trump’s base in key states while also making inroads with constituencies wary of the president.