2020 Dems honor Justice Stevens

Democratic presidential candidates paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on Twitter after the top court announced Tuesday evening he had died at the age of 99.

Stevens was a prominent liberal on the court during his time serving from 1975 until he retired in 2010, playing key roles in decisions to protect civil rights, abortion access and the environment.

Stevens served as an intelligence officer during World War II prior to his career as a judge, breaking Japanese radio codes and ultimately earning a Bronze Star.

“Justice Stevens was a decent, honorable man who served our country well. He understood that the most important thing about being on the Court is treating people with dignity and respect. I was honored to have known him. @DrBiden and I are sending our prayers to his family,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE tweeted Wednesday.

“From breaking codes in World War II to breaking down barriers for civil rights, Justice John Paul Stevens lived up to those words above the Court: Equal Justice Under Law,” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Calif.) said. “Our nation was better for his service and we mourn his loss.”

"Justice Stevens was a judicial giant, a son of the Midwest who became one of the most influential jurists on the Court. His reverence for the law—and appreciation for how its practice must evolve to strengthen our democracy—inspires us all. My thoughts are with his family," South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet MORE tweeted.

“John Paul Stevens served with integrity and honor on the Supreme Court for over 3 decades. He was a dedicated public servant who put the law and the Constitution ahead of politics. Saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Lawmakers pay tribute to late Justice Stevens Schumer throws support behind bill to study reparations MORE (D-N.J.) echoed.

“Justice Stevens was a reminder of what the best of America looks like. His voice and his love of this nation will be dearly missed,” former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race 2020 Democrats call Trump's tweets about female Democrats racist MORE tweeted.

Several lawmakers also paid tribute to the late Supreme Court justice.

Stevens is survived by two daughters, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.