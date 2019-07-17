Williamson defends her views on vaccines

2020 hopeful Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: Here's how to choose a president Gravel campaign to air Biden attack ad on MSNBC The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives MORE clarified her stance on a host of issues, including vaccinations, in a tweet Wednesday, arguing that “misrepresentations” of her were in “high gear this morning."

“Misrepresentations of my work are in high gear this morning, so just in case it need be said: I am not anti-vaxx. I am pro-science & medicine. I’ve never suggested to anyone they should pray away their illness & not see a doctor. I’ve never blamed a victim nor fat-shamed anyone,” the author and activist tweeted Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what criticisms Williamson was addressing. Last month, Williamson walked back comments calling mandated vaccines “draconian” and “Orwellian,” comparing them to the abortion debate.

“The U.S. government doesn’t tell any citizen, in my book, what they have to do with their body or their child,” Williamson said at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

But the next day, Williamson tweeted that “many vaccines are important and save lives."

"I recognize there are epidemics around the world that are stopped by vaccines,” Williamson wrote. “I also understand some of the skepticism that abounds today about drugs which are rushed to market by Big Pharma. I am sorry that I made comments which sounded as though I question the validity of life-saving vaccines. That is not my feeling and I realize that I misspoke.”

In her 2010 book “A Course in Weight Loss: Spiritual Lessons for Surrendering Your Weight,” Williamson writes that losing weight is the key to becoming “more your true self,” according to Business Insider.

Williamson also wrote that people may gain weight in response to sexual violence because they want to “hide behind a wall of weight,” although Williamson’s Wednesday tweet does not specifically mention the reaction to her book.

The Hill has reached out to Williamson’s campaign for comment.