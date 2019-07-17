Buttigieg: 'The squad' is 'very healthy for our party'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., says he thinks that a having a range of ideas within the Democratic Party is "healthy" amid increased focus on a quartet of progressive freshmen congresswomen known as "the squad."

Asked how he would relate to the Democratic lawmakers, or others in the party he may disagree with, Buttigieg replied, "I think it's very healthy for our party to have a range of opinions, especially as we get into this season of the 2020 primary."

"The whole virtue of the primary is it's when people hash out exactly where the party is headed, and I welcome all of those voices," he continued. "We're talking about Americans who have been elected by their fellow Americans in order to lead and represent them, that's a healthy conversation, even if it turns at some moments into a tug-of-war over strategy or we're still hashing out what the right answer's going to be."

The group of congresswomen Buttigieg was asked about is made up of Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.).

They have been in the news in recent days after President Trump tweeted suggesting that the four, all women of color, should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Only one of the women was born in another country and all of them are U.S. citizens.

The House on Tuesday voted to condemn Trump's comments as racist. The vote passed largely along party lines with four Republicans and Independent Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) voting with the Democrats.

Buttigieg is among more than two dozen people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.