Biden: If Trump doesn't have a racist bone 'that means he has no bones'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE said this week that if President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE doesn't have a racist bone in his body, the president must have "no bones.”

ABC News' Molly Nagle asked Biden about a Tuesday tweet in which Trump wrote, "I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” The tweet followed outrage over statements Trump made about four progressive congresswomen of color, telling them to "go back" to other countries.

"That means he has no bones," Biden responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about most Republicans not voting Tuesday night to condemn the recent remarks by Trump, Biden said the party has "lost its nerve."

"I don’t believe that the vast majority of Republicans in the Congress feel this way, but right now he owns the Republican Party.”

Asked about President Trump’s remark that he doesn’t "have a racist bone in my body,” former Vice President Joe Biden tells ABC News' @MollyNagle3, “That means he has no bones" https://t.co/1nezlJ8jix pic.twitter.com/8QRiCMf7SC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 17, 2019

The vote was largely split along partisan lines, with four Republicans and Independent Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashHouse expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort Trump signals he'll talk about minority congresswomen at Wednesday rally Green files articles of impeachment against Trump, setting up floor vote MORE (Mich.) joining Democrats in calling the president's tweets racist.

Biden is among more than two dozen people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. He has been the frontrunner in most major polls.