GOP takes down rival to Trump-backed fundraising site: report

The GOP on Wednesday shutdown a fundraising tool seen as a rival to the President Trump-backed WinRed, Politico reported.

The Republican State Leadership Committee reportedly booted the Give.GOP fundraising platform from its online domain registry. RSLC owns the “.gop” domain.

The website shutdown is the latest effort to tamp down Give.GOP, a platform which allows donors to give to Republican candidates and groups through a nationwide directory.

The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican Governors Association have all threatened the platform's founder, Paul Dietzel, with legal action.

The groups are all included in Give.GOP's directory, and have accused Give.GOP of using their names without permission.

The RNC has also announced it will withhold support from candidates and state parties who refuse to use WinRed, according to Politico.

The GOP launched WinRed in June in response to Democrats' advantage with small-dollar donors through their ActBlue website.

When Dietzel launched Give.GOP in early July, Republicans reportedly expressed alarm that it could hurt efforts to unite the party around WinRed.

Austin Chambers, the RSLC president, told Politico that Give.GOP is a “scheme” whose “actions prey on the good intentions of activists who are tricked into believing they are supporting the Republican Party.”

“We won't stand for this deception, and we will always do what's right for the party, the president, and the tens of millions of hardworking Americans who support our cause," added Chambers, whose organization is signing on with WinRed.