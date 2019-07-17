Pompeo on Senate run: 'I always leave open the possibility that something will change'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist US bans top Myanmar generals from country over attacks on Rohingya Muslims MORE did not rule out a potential U.S. Senate run on Wednesday during an interview with a Kansas radio station.

Speaking with KCMO radio, Pompeo said he was "spending time" on the possibility of a run and discussing it with his wife, but made no definitive indication that he was planning a run, according to a State Department transcript.

"There is a lot more people talking about this and spending time on it than Susan and I are spending time thinking about it," Pompeo told the radio station.

"Look, we love Kansas, but I am very focused on my mission serving America and President Trump as the secretary of State," he said. "That's my mission and as I think I've said a couple of times, I intend to do this so long as President Trump wants me to be engaged in this activity."

After being pressed again on the issue by radio host Pete Mundo, Pompeo added that he was keeping his options open.

"I would have never dreamed that I’d be the secretary of State even a year before I became the director of the CIA, a year before that. And so I always leave open the possibility that something will change and my path in life will change too, but my mission set is really very clear," Pompeo said.

His remarks come after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) previously indicated to reporters that Pompeo would be his top choice to run for the spot opening up representing Kansas in a seat currently held by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.)

If Pompeo entered the race, he would face a primary challenge from former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a staunch supporter of President Trump who lost establishment favor after losing a race for governor in the state to a Democrat last fall.