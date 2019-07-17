Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 8 points, followed by Warren and Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE holds an 8-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Mass.) in the latest Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

It’s a 3-point increase in Biden’s lead over Warren compared to the Economist/YouGov poll released last week, with Biden’s support increasing 1 point, from 22 percent to 23 percent, and Warren’s dropping 2 points, from 17 percent to 15 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries The hidden connection between immigration and health care: Our long-term care crisis Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE (I-Vt.) closely trails Warren with 13 percent, a 2-point uptick from Sanders’ support in last week’s poll. ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders pulled ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Calif.), after trailing her by 4 points in last week’s survey.

Harris’ support dropped from 14 percent to 10 percent, knocking her into the fourth place spot based on Wednesday’s poll results.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet MORE saw a slight 2-point increase in support, from 5 percent to 7 percent, maintaining his fifth place spot in the crowded field.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Lawmakers pay tribute to late Justice Stevens Schumer throws support behind bill to study reparations MORE (D-N.J.) polled at 3 percent, and all other candidate polled at 2 percent or lower.

The YouGov/Economist web-based poll surveyed 1,500 people, including 1,149 registered voters, between July 14 and July 16. There is a margin of error of 2.6 percent for the entire sample and a margin of error of 3 percent for registered voters.