Moulton campaign makes formal case to DNC to be added to debate stage

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) is calling on the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to reconsider allowing him on presidential primary debate stage after he was again excluded from the upcoming lineup.

Moulton's campaign submitted a letter to the DNC citing 12 polls that show the Marine Corps veteran reaching the 1 percent support threshold.

The campaign says the listed polls "meet methodology" required by the party and are run by organizations with a passing rate according to FiveThirtyEight.

"Some are more highly rated or more accurate over time than some of the polls that do count," the letter continues.

According to a copy of the form the campaign submitted to the DNC shared with The Hill, Moulton reached 1 percent in the following polls: Emerson, Rasmussen/HarrisX, Morning Consult, McLaughlin & Associates, Hill/HarrisX, Economist/YouGov, Crooked Media/Change Research.

None of those polls are among the DNC's approved organizations list.

The letter also says the campaign raised more money in the second quarter of 2019 than five candidates who were on the first debate stage: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. John Delaney (Md.), Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Moulton was one of two Democratic candidates barred from both debates, alongside Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam.

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer and former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.), who entered the race after the first debate, also did not qualify for the upcoming Detroit debates which will be hosted by CNN.

The only new candidate to take the stage on July 30 or 31 is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who replaces Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who dropped out.

To qualify for the debate, candidates had to reach at least 1 percent support in three polls approved by the DNC or campaign contributions from 65,000 individual donors.

The DNC's qualifications for the third debate are higher. To get on stage, the two dozen candidates will have to receive 2 percent or more in support from at least four polls and certify their campaigns have received donations from a minimum of 130,000 individual donors.