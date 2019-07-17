Watch Live: Trump holds rally in North Carolina

President Trump is set to headline a rally in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday night, where he is expected to talk about the four minority congresswomen he told earlier this week to go back to where they came from.

"Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina," Trump tweeted earlier in the day. "I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM."



Trump won the Tarheel State by about 3.5 points in the 2016 election and is seeking to shore up support in the area.

The rally is set to start at 7 p.m.

