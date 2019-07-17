Biden campaign pushes back on Sanders' call to reject donations from insurers, drug makers

Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE's campaign pushed back after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries The hidden connection between immigration and health care: Our long-term care crisis Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE's (I-Vt.) called on 2020 campaigns to reject contributions from health insurance and drug companies, which was seen as a dig aimed at the former vice president.

Sanders, without naming any specific campaign, made the demand Wednesday in a speech defending his "Medicare for All" plan, which Biden has harshly criticized.

Biden's campaign issued a response later on Wednesday, without specifically citing Sanders.

"Vice President Biden fought to get the biggest reform to our health care system in a generation done, so insurance companies know where he stands — and based on their reaction yesterday to his health care plan, we're not expecting too many contributions," Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo said in a statement.

Sanders' call to reject campaign contributions was seen as a dig at Biden, who has previously held large-dollar fundraisers with wealthy contributors from the health care industry.

Biden's healthcare proposal would not support a Medicare for All plan, but rather seeks to protect and build upon ObamaCare.

Other top-tier primary candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Mass.) embrace a Medicare for All plan.

Biden has said Medicare for All would take coverage away from seniors, a claim that Sanders said on Wednesday is not true.

The Sanders campaign tweeted a video accusing Biden of "lying about Medicare for All" ahead of his Wednesday speech where he made the pledge.

“We won’t mention his name, but it might be a former vice president of the United States,” Sanders said in the video.

“Look, I think it’s important that we have a health care debate on the facts and not on fear-mongering.”