Trump blasts 2020 Dems during campaign rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE on Wednesday said he would bring the term "Pocahontas" to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Mass.) "out of retirement very soon."

The comments came as he lashed out at several of the 2020 Democratic candidates during his campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

Trump attacked former President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE first for the hit he took in the polls after the first Democratic debate last month while Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Democrats fret over Trump cash machine MORE (D-Calif.) gained after their performances.

“Sleepy Joe’s not looking too good. Pocahontas is gaining a little bit because we probably used the Pocahontas a little bit too early, but that’s okay. We’ll bring it out of retirement very soon,” Trump said.

Trump regularly refers to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” due to her past claims of Native American heritage. It was a theme he returned to later in the rally as well, to cheers from the crowd.

Trump attacked Warren for being "1/1064th" Native American. It is possible Warren is between 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American, the Boston Globe has reported.

"If she should be the candidate, which I tend to doubt, but if she should be, we'll bring it up again," Trump said.

He also joked that Native Americans "got together" and said "we don't want her."

TRUMP on Elizabeth Warren: "Pocahontas is gaining a little bit because we probably used the 'Pocahontas' a little bit too early, but that's okay, we will bring it out of retirement very soon." #BeBest pic.twitter.com/AQaIQ9gZo9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said Harris “knocked the hell” out of Biden during the first debate after she pressed him on his civil rights record, including his stance on federal busing and his comments on working with segregationist lawmakers during his time in the Senate. Biden said he “was not prepared” for Harris’s attacks in a CNN interview after the debate.

“They have a new one who knocked the hell out of Biden during a debate,” Trump said. “He said ‘I wasn’t prepared for that question.’ That’s not a good answer.”

“Can you imagine if I said oh, oh, I’m sorry I’m not prepared for that question. I’m gone. That’s the end of Trump. He’s not prepared. He’s not mentally prepared. That’s his problem, but everybody who knows him knows that. Harris hit him with a pretty easy question on busing. I would say that’s pretty easy, and he choked,” Trump continued.

Trump also called out South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll The Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet MORE (D), ridiculing the pronunciation of his name, as he regularly does, and saying Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePhiladelphia mayor: Trump would 'go to hell' if he had to go back to where he came from Google official denies allegations of ties to China Trump says migrant detention centers are 'not concentration camps' MORE, who was formerly the governor of Indiana, has criticized him.

“He runs a failed city. His city is doing so badly. Mike Pence was the governor of that state. I said ‘how was he as the mayor?’” Trump said. “Mike is one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet, and Mike said ‘he never did a good job. I’m so shocked to see him running.’”

Trump also said the black community in South Bend was angry at Buttigieg for his handling of a police officer shooting a black man in the town last month. Buttigieg was confronted by some protesters when he returned to South Bend after the shooting.

“If that’s the hot young star, I guess I just don’t know stardom anymore. That’s not a star,” Trump said.

“I don’t see him dealing with President Xi of China. I don’t see him meeting successfully with Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNew photo of Trump with Kim Jong Un hung in the White House North Korea warns US-South Korea drills threaten nuclear talks Member of Senate GOP leadership says Trump tweets are racist MORE,” he continued.

Of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries The hidden connection between immigration and health care: Our long-term care crisis Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE (I-Vt.), Trump said, "he's up there ranting and raving and going like a lunatic."

"I'm gonna save you a lot of time Bernie," he said. "You missed your time. it got taken from you four years ago."