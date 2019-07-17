Trump falsely claims his events have 'never had an empty seat'

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE falsely claimed during his campaign rally Wednesday night that he has never “had an empty seat at any event."

“We haven’t had an empty seat at any event,” Trump said, addressing supporters in Greenville, North Carolina.

Reporters online were quick to point out that the president’s statement is incorrect, with multiple events having open spaces, including Wednesday's rally.

Trump says he's never had an empty seat at any of his events. He has had empty seats at many events. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 18, 2019

"We haven't had any empty seat in any event," Trump says, predicting he could have sold out this arena several times over.

The 8000-capacity venue is quite full but there are indeed a smattering of empty seats (that'd have crummy views.) pic.twitter.com/bCx2xk902G — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 18, 2019

Other Twitter users also spoke out against Trump’s claim.

Trump now claiming he’s never had an empty seat at a rally.



I attended a rally of his in West Virginia that had multiple light sections. — Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) July 18, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has said his campaign events were full. During a 2017 rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump said he broke the “all-time” record for an arena, but reporters tweeted “rows of empty seats here,” HuffPost reported.

Trump also overestimated the crowd size at his 2017 inauguration, after former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerPress: Acosta, latest to walk the plank Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' In Arizona, Trump's new press secretary battled reporters MORE said the audience was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”