Trump falsely claims his events have 'never had an empty seat'

By Marina Pitofsky - 07/17/19 09:18 PM EDT
 

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE falsely claimed during his campaign rally Wednesday night that he has never “had an empty seat at any event."

“We haven’t had an empty seat at any event,” Trump said, addressing supporters in Greenville, North Carolina.

Reporters online were quick to point out that the president’s statement is incorrect, with multiple events having open spaces, including Wednesday's rally.

Other Twitter users also spoke out against Trump’s claim.

This is not the first time Trump has said his campaign events were full. During a 2017 rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump said he broke the “all-time” record for an arena, but reporters tweeted “rows of empty seats here,” HuffPost reported.

Trump also overestimated the crowd size at his 2017 inauguration, after former White House Press Secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael SpicerPress: Acosta, latest to walk the plank Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' In Arizona, Trump's new press secretary battled reporters MORE said the audience was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

